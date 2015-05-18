Matt Stevens lists tour dates

Matt Stevens has confirmed his 2015 tour itinerary as both solo artist and member of The Fierce And The Dead.

The shows are arranged around a busy year of recording sessions.

Stevens says: “I’m not doing as much this year to allow time to work on the next Fierce And The Dead record, and to write new solo material.

“But I’m hugely excited to be playing my first solo show in Italy, and to be playing with Jon Gomm and Steve Rothery.”

TFATD aim to release an EP later in the year.

Matt Stevens solo acoustic dates

Jun 14: Rome Batteria Nomentana, Italy

Jul 04: Manchester Band On The Wall – with Steve Rothery

Jul 25: Belfast Guitar Festival

Oct 21: London Jazz Cafe – with Jon Gomm

Nov 07: Milton Keynes Stables – with Steve Rothery

The Fierce And The Dead dates

Jun 21: Rhythms festival, Hitchen

Jul 03: Camden Black Heart

Aug 21: ArcTanGent festival

Oct 04: Summers End festival