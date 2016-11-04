Mastodon share studio snippet of new song

Mastodon have released a snippet of a track that will appear on their upcoming seventh album.

A video shared via Brent Hinds’s Instagram page shows the guitarist attempting a solo on the unnamed track. He says: “A little sneak preview at failed guitar solo attempt working on the new Mastodon album.”

Mastodon are recording the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun in their hometown of Atlanta with producer Brendan O’Brien, who has previously worked with Rage Against The Machine and Korn. He was also behind the desk on Mastodon’s 2009 effort Crack The Skye.

The band recently announced they were building a rehearsal studio called Ember City in Atlanta which they will open to other local bands.

Bassist Troy Sanders: “We’re excited to get this thing up and running. It’s been several months and a lot of hard work. It’s kind of like building a house – you’re excited to see the final product with the fresh paint and nice walls.

“It was a big deal for our band to move forward with buying a building. We’re almost there.”

On their recording plans, Sanders added: “We’ve been working on it for the bulk of this year. We kind of dedicated 2016 to writing a record. We go into the studio in October and plan to have a new record out and on the shelves in early 2017.

“We’re going to record it in the Atlanta area, so we’ll get to go home and sleep in our own beds at night.”

