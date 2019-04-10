Mastodon explain the emotional impact of Crack The Skye in new video

Mastodon have released the third part of their documentary series exploring the creative process behind their 2009 album Crack The Skye.

They revealed the first part in March, with part two arriving earlier this month.

The new episode focuses on the emotional themes behind the album, which was dedicated to drummer Brann Dailor’s sister Skye, who died when she was 14 years old.

Dailor says: “The deeper you can go emotionally when you’re writing and playing music the better, because that’s what it needs to be – it doesn’t need to be superficial.

“The transfer of emotion into music, if it’s deep enough, can definitely touch somebody else.”

Watch the full eight minute video below.

Mastodon will head out on the road with Coheed And Cambria on The Unheavenly Skye Tour from May, where Dailor, Bill Kelliher, Brent Hinds and Troy Sanders will play the album in its entirety.

To mark Crack The Skye’s 10th anniversary, the band have also launched a new range of merchandise – including a picture disc of the record, t-shirt, jacket, poster and more.

The Unheavenly Skye Tour 2019

May 28: Louisville Iroquois Amphitheater, KY

May 29: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, OH

May 31: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jun 01: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Jun 02: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 04: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jun 06: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 07: New York Ford Amphitheater, NY

Jun 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 11: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, IL

Jun 13: Council Bluffs Harrah’s Council Bluffs, IA

Jun 14: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island, IL

Jun 15: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Jun 18: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Jun 20: Salt Lake City The Great Saltair, UT

Jun 22: Seattle Marymoor, MA

Jun 23: Portland Theater Of The Clouds At Moda Center, OR

Jun 25: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Jun 26: San Diego Petco Park – Park at the Park, CA

Jun 28: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jun 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, GA

Jun 30: Phoenix Nevada, Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 02: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jul 03: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX