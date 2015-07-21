Mastodon cancel tour dates over 'family matter'

Mastodon have cancelled their upcoming tour dates to deal with a “personal family matter.”

All of the band’s shows from August 7 to September 3 – including their scheduled appearance at Reading and Leeds festivals – have been pulled.

The band say in a statement: “Mastodon regretfully announce they must cancel their upcoming shows that were to take place from August 7 through September 3 due to a personal family matter. Mastodon will return to the road in Latin America in late September. The September 5 show in Iceland has been rescheduled for December 5.”

Aug 07 : Heavy Montreal Fest, Canada

Aug 12 : Oya Festival, Norway

Aug 14 : Dinkelsbuehl Summer Breeze Fest, Germany

Aug 15 : Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Aug 16 : Dornbirn Bregenz Conrad Sohm, Austria

Aug 18 Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Aug 19 : Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Aug 20: Charleville Mezieres Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 21: Pukkelpop Shelter Marquee, Belgium

Aug 25 : St Petersburg KK Arena, Russia

Aug 27: Moscow Olympysky, Russia

Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 30 : Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 31: Istanbul 100% Metal Headbangers, Turkey

Sept 02: Thessaloniki Principal Theater Club, Greece

Sept 03: Athens Gazi Hall Entertainment Stage, Greece

Jones recalls Mastodon Brent's Ozzfest poop stunt