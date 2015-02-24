Mastodon, While She Sleeps for Reading & Leeds

Mastodon and While She Sleeps will play at this year’s Reading & Leeds festivals.

They’ll perform on the Pit Stage with Refused, according to the BBC’s Daniel P. Carter, who broke the news on Twitter.

He says: “So yeah. While She Sleeps for The Pit is exciting right?” He later added: “Mastodon headlining the other day of The Pit. Reading & Leeds will be amazing, right?”

Metallica will headline the main event which also features artists including Royal Blood, Pierce The Veil and Bastille. For more, visit the official festival site.

Mastodon’s four albums from their time with Reprise Records will start to be re-released on March 3 on a variety of coloured vinyl pressings.

While She Sleeps launch their second album Brainwashed on March 25 via Epic. It’s currently available to pre-order.