Massive Wagons announce 2023 UK headline tour

By Fraser Lewry
( Classic Rock )
published

Massive Wagons' latest headline tour is in support of the band's recent Top 10 album Triggered!

Massive Wagons group shot
(Image credit: Earache Records)

Massive Wagons have announced a headline UK tour for 2023. The run of 10 shows will kick off at the Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth on April 13, and wrap up on April 25 at Edinburgh's La Belle Angele. The band have just come off a UK tour with Ugly Kid Joe. 

"Straight back at it, it's what we do innit!," says frontman Baz Mills. "If you came out to see us with Ugly Kid Joe and you enjoyed the experience then why not come and see us again on the Triggered! headline tour! 

"Loved playing tracks from the new album, gonna shake it up with some more new ones cos they have been really fun to play... hopefully we are hitting up a town somewhere near you, grab a ticket and come join the fun!"

Triggered!, the band's sixth album, was released last month, and became the Lancaster rockers' second album to hit the UK Top 10, climbing three places higher than 2020’s House of Noise, which reached number 9.

"News just in... Number 6!" wrote the band (opens in new tab). "In a few days when it’s sunk in a bit and we’ve sobered up we will make the required thanks... but for now it's number 6! You are the bloody greatest!

Tickets go on general sale from 10am this Friday, November 25. 

Massive Wagons 2023 UK tour dates

Apr 13: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Apr 14: Cambridge The Junction
Apr 15: Bristol The Fleece
Apr 17: London The Scala
Apr 18: Manchester Academy 2
Apr 19: Norwich Epic Studios
Apr 21: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Apr 22: Buckley The Tivoli
Apr 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Apr 25: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 36 years in music industry, online for 23. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  