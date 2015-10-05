Maserati stream End Of Man

Maserati are premiering their track End Of Man exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from the US band’s upcoming album Rehumanizer, released on October 30 via Temporary Residence. It’s the follow-up to 2012’s Maserati VII.

On the track, the label says: “The veteran instrumental psych-prog-dance hybrid from the USA introduces vocals to the mix on their escalating, Kraftwerk-influenced new song, End Of Man.”

Rehumanizer marks the first time the band have recorded without outside influence, with all tracks laid down, mixed and mastered by the group in their own studio.

Maserati play at London Corsica Studios on November 24.

Rehumanizer tracklist