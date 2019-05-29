Trending

Maschine announce joint headline tour with District 97

UK prog rockers and US counterparts head out on tour together in October...

UK prog rockers Maschine have announced a string of joint headline UK dates with US proggers District 97 for October.

They will play:

Bilston The Robin - October 7 (support from Hey Jester) - (tickets)
Leicester The Musician - 8 - (tickets)
London 229 - 9  - (tickets)
East Sussex Trading Boundaries - 10 - (tickets)

Maschine will release their third studio album, Colour Of Man later this year and will be debuting material form the new album on these dates.

Chicago-based District 97 will release their new album Screens in September. The band will also be headlining the Sunday night, (October 6) at this year's Summer's End festival.

