Marty Friedman issues Jasmine Cyanide clip

Marty Friedman has released a lyric video for his track Jasmine Cyanide.

The song is taken from the upcoming digital deluxe re-issue of his 2014 solo album Inferno, due for release via Prosthetic on September 4.

Jasmine Cyanide and Ballad Of The Barbie Bandits are exclusive bonus tracks on the re-release and ex Megadeth guitarist Friedman says the former was the first song written for the album, before he decided to exclude it.

He says: “This was a big collaborative effort with the band Skyharbor, Danko Jones and myself. Dan Tompkins came up with the brilliant lyrics and melody line. Danko Jones heard Dan’s amazing vocal tracks in the LA studio where I was working, because I had enlisted Danko to sing backups to Dan’s lead vocals.

“Once we got started with that, Danko had a few vocal and lyrical ideas that I really liked and I couldn’t ignore, so Danko and I did a rewrite on the spot.

“I love the song, but it didn’t fit anywhere in the sequencing of the album nicely, so it didn’t make it to the final album, and it found its way to the Japan bonus tracks.”

Friedman has a run of North American live dates lined up for this month and into October.

Inferno deluxe version tracklist

01. Inferno 02. Resin 03. Wicked Panacea (feat Rodrigo y Gabriela) 04. Steroidhead (feat Keshav Dhar) 05. I Can’t Relax (feat Danko Jones) 06. Meat Hook (feat Jorgen Munkeby) 07. Hyper Doom 08. Sociopaths (feat David Davidson) 09. Lycanthrope (feat Alexi Laiho & Danko Jones) 10. Undertow 11. Horrors (co-written by Jason Becker) 12. Inferno (reprise) 13. Jasmine Cyanide (feat Danko Jones, Daniel Tompkins & Keshav Dhar) (bonus track) 14. Ballad Of The Barbie Bandits (bonus track)

Marty Friedman North American tour

Sep 09: Baltimore Soundstage, MD Sep 10: New York The Gramercy Theatre, NY Sep 11: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA Sep 12: Philadelphia North Star Bar, PA Sep 13: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA Sep 15: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH Sep 16: Toronto Virgin Mobile Mod Club, ON Sep 17: Detroit Token Lounge, MI Sep 18: Chicago Reggie’s IL Sep 19: St Louis Pops, MO Sep 20: Kansas City Riot Room, MO Sep 22: Denver Marquis, CO Sep 23: Salt lake City Liquid Joes, UT Sep 25: Seattle El Corazon, WA Sep 26: Vancouver Rickshaw, BC Sep 27: Portland Aladdin, OR Sep 29: San Francisco GAMH, CA Sep 30: Los Angeles Whisky, CA Oct 01: Anaheim HOB, CA Oct 02: Las Vegas Backstage Bar, NV Oct 03: Ramona Mainstage, CA