Marshall add a splash of sunshine to the Emberton II with collaboration with streetwear brand Patta

Marshall have teamed up with Dutch streetwear brand Patta to launch a new-look, limited-edition Emberton II speaker.

Marshall launched the second generation of their hugely successful portable Bluetooth speaker in the spring of 2022, with the new Patta-branded model released to celebrate “Caribbean Soundsystem Culture”.

Rather than go with the speaker in its traditional colour scheme, the Emberton II Patta edition is bright and vibrant and features a multi-coloured grille with wood print sides, accompanied by a fluorescent orange finish.

Patta co-founder Guillaume Schmidt says: “We’re stoked to be the first brand to collaborate on a portable speaker design with Marshall. Patta has strong ties to sound system culture and music communities at large. Like many of our collaborations, we touch on various aspects beyond just the product, exploring multiple pillars of the project.”

The two firms have also created a campaign which is spearheaded by Caribbean artist Gilleam Trapenberg to explore “the vibrancy of everyday life in the Caribbean.”

Marshall Group CEO Jeremy de Maillard explains: “The partnership with Patta goes beyond just product design; the fundamental belief that music has the power to unite and uplift people, is what brought us together in the first place.

“Patta’s commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices is truly inspiring, and it resonates with both Marshall’s values and legacy. Together, we want to create meaningful products and experiences that will empower the communities we care deeply about.”

The Emberton II Patta edition features 30 hours of music playback from a full charge, has a IP67 weatherproof rating, is small enough to store in a backpack, has Bluetooth 5.1 and can also be stacked with other Emberton II speakers for a wall of sound.

It’ll go on sale from 12 noon on February 23 priced at £179.99.

(Image credit: Marshall x Patta)

