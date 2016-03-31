Gojira tease upcoming album

Gojira have teased fans with a snippet of their as-yet-untitled record, which is due out this summer.

The French group have been working on the follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage in frontman Joe DuPlantier’s newly built New York studio.

He and his drummer brother Mario say that many of the album’s songs were half-written when their mother died.

Joe tells Rolling Stone: “The songs were half-written while she was sick. After she died, I still had to finish them. So one song was like, ‘You’re going to make it,’ but the second verse is ‘You didn’t make it.’

“I felt physically, mentally exhausted. At the same time, though, the way it happened was beautiful. We were all around her. We had to cancel a few shows when she died, but it was very enriching at the same time. We learned a lot about death.”

Mario adds: “When you read Joe’s lyrics, for me, I cry right away. They’re very deep and to the point. No bullshit. We recycle our sadness and depression in the music.”

Gojira will appear at a run of festival dates this summer, including the Download festival, Donington, on June 12.

May 28: Dortmund Rock Im Revier, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria, Germany

May 31: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Jun 01: Krakow Kwadrat Klub, Poland

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere, Switzerland

Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands

Jun 05: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download, UK

Jun 14: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Helsingfors Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 17: Festival D’Ete Quebec, Canada

Jul 23: Eid Malakoff Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Catton Bloodstock Festival, UK