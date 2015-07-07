Gojira brothers in mourning after mum's death

Gojira have cancelled three shows after brothers Joe and Mario Duplantier’s mother passed away.

The band scrapped Monday’s gig in Luxembourg, tonight’s show in Martigny, Switzerland, and Wednesday’s concert in Pratteln, also Switzerland.

As it stands, they are set to return for a July 10 gig in France.

In a statement, Gojira say: “We are deeply saddened to report that the brothers Joe and Mario Duplantier’s mother passed away last night. Best efforts will be made to reschedule these dates, and refunds will be available at point of purchase. We sincerely thank all of you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”

Joe said last month that the band were hoping to release their sixth album in 2016.

Jul 10: Musilac Festival, Aix Les Bains, France

Jul 11: Kristonfest, Bilbao, Spain

Jul 12: Arena, Madrid, Spain

Jul 13: MEO Arena Sala Tejo , Lisbon, Portugal

Jul 15: Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 17: Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

Jul 28: Festival Emmaus, Lescar, France

Aug 08: Heavy Montreal 2015, Montreal, Canada

Aug 24: Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Aug 25: Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands

Aug 27: The Limelight, Belfast, UK

Aug 28: The Academy, Dublin, Ireland

Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 19: Rock in Rio , Brazil

Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder, Santiago, Chile