Gojira and the bands changing the world in the new issue of Metal Hammer

It’s no secret that the world is in a bad place and things need to change. From the environment being massacred to crooked politicians serving only themselves, 2016 isn’t a reason to jump for joy. Luckily, there are some artists out there trying to make a change. In our new issue dedicated to fighting the good fight, Gojira lead the charge in metal taking a stand and making the world a better place.

Ahead of their earth-shattering new album Magma, the Duplantier brothers talk openly and passionately about saving the environment, nurturing their career over the years and how the tragic loss of their mother has changed their lives. We also get the truth behind the band’s much-delayed Sea Shepherd EP… where did it go?

Speaking of Sea Shepherd, one of the most vocal supporters and ambassadors of the charity is Architects frontman Sam Carter. We went on a beach clean-up in his hometown of Brighton to find out why saving the oceans is of the utmost importance and why the band’s apocalypse-led new album put a strain on Sam’s mental health.

Away from the sunny British coast and to the ghettos of Inglewood, California, we speak to Letlive’s founder and creative force Jason Aalon Butler. His experiences with gang violence and police brutality have had a lasting effect, and fed directly into the band’s explorative and vital new album …If I’m The Devil. And how has Jason finding love changed his outlook on life, and who he is inside?

Bands from all over the world and from all walks of life are striving for change – whether it’s motivated by saving the environment, animals, or each other. We talk to some of the most important people working toward a better tomorrow; from Saudi black metallers Al-Namrood risking their lives to fight a religious regime to Against Me! fighting for the LGBT community to Behemoth rallying against censorship. Metal is taking a stand and we’re here to stand with them!

Volbeat have long been one of the biggest metal bands in Europe and their Stateside reputation is growing by the day, so could this be their year? We find out how this Danish band that just want to get drunk have broken free from the bars and are riding the wave of momentum that’s just gathering speed with new album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie. Get ready.

There’s all this plus Andrew WK, Kvelertak, Vektor, Beartooth, Creeper, Scorpion Child, Dark Funeral, Devildriver and LOADS more.

