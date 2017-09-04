Marilyn Manson teases new music in poster campaign

Marilyn Manson has posted a picture of one of his advertising posters in the the lead up to his upcoming album Heaven Upside Down.

No release date has so far been revealed for the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor, but the poster references his new track We Know Where You Fucking Live, which he premiered live in Europe earlier this year.

The poster features the quote: “Illuminate the suspense of terror with expressing the inexpressible. The unfreedom of thought, hardened by casual violence allows me to prepare us all for the disintegration of what our world has become.

“We will clean up our own shit. And we will make those who fed us, dig a god-sized toilet for themselves to swim in.”

Manson will head out on the road again later this month, with shows planned in North America and the UK later this year.

Further Heaven Upside Down details will be revealed in due course.

Sep 27: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 05: Toronto Rebel, ON

Oct 08: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 10: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 11: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, California

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 08: Newport Centre

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley

