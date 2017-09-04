Machine Head give update from the studio

Machine Head have released a 30-minute studio video showing how work is progressing on their upcoming album.

Vocalist and guitarist Robb Flynn confirmed in June that the band were in the studio working on the follow-up 2014’s Bloodstone & Diamonds.

He said: “We’ve been writing – that’s the good news. Songs are flowing, we’ve got metal coursing through our veins and we’re blazing a trail of destruction second to none.”

And in the new video filmed at Sharkbite Studios, Oakland, California, Flynn takes viewers on a tour of the location – with the closing section showing Machine Head jamming some of the new material. They also answer fan-submitted questions.

Watch the whole video below.

In November last year, Flynn released a live video of him performing a new folk song titled Bastards.

"The worst thing nu metal ever did was ruin Machine Head"