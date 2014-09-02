Manson album ready to land

Marilyn Manson has confirmed his ninth album is on the way.

The singer, who’s currently filming for the seventh season of TV show Sons Of Anarchy, started work on the follow-up to Born Villain earlier this year. Stolen Babies drummer Gil Sharone is one of those involved, while lead track Cupid Carries A Gun has been featured in US drama series Salem.

Manson tweets: “Making more mayhem on SOA. And the new album is prepared for landing. Fasten your seat belts.”

He plays white supremacist Ron Tully in Sons Of Anarchy, which has also featured Henry Rollins and Dave Navarro, while Courtney Love appears in the season yet to be screened. Manson said of the role: “It’s been such a big part of my life, as well as my father’s. I was determined to make him proud by being involved in the most amazing piece of television cinema.”

The shock-rock icon has no live dates lined up. He’d been due to appear at the doomed Alt-Fest in Kettering, Northampton, which was cancelled two weeks before it was set to take place.