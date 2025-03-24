“This new album is as powerful as any of my work to date.” Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy announces Silver Shade, his first solo album in 11 years, featuring collaborations with Trent Reznor, Tool's Justin Chancellor and Boy George

Peter Murphy has revealed details of his forthcoming tenth solo album, Silver Shade, set for release on May 9 via Metropolis Records.

The long-anticipated follow-up to 2014's Lions, the album was produced by Killing Joke bassist Youth (Martin Glover), and features collaborations with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor (on Swoon), Boy George (on Let The Flowers Grow) and Tool bassist Justin Chancellor, on new single The Artroom Wonder.

Speaking about the new single, Murphy describes it as "an echo from my 4th year at senior school."

Revisiting the moment in question, he explains, "Daniel Ash [former Bauhaus bandmate] and I are listening to the mysterious 6th year cool intelligentsia that have gathered in the artroom. We have dared to enter their conclave, and the music coming from it is intriguing. We discover that the song being played is [David Bowie’s] ‘The Bewlay Brothers’, highly intelligent, mystical and sensual, with the singer’s voice as seductive as anyone I’d ever heard."

Murphy describes his work with Youth on the record as "a symbiotic relationship born of artistic collaboration" and states “this new album is as powerful as any of my work to date.”

The album tracklist is:



1. Swoon (with Trent Reznor)

2. Hot Roy

3. Sherpa

4. Silver Shade

5. The Artroom Wonder

6. Meaning Of My Life

7. Xavier New Boy

8. Cochita Is Lame

9. Soothsayer

10. Time Waits

11. Sailmaker’s Charm

12. Let The Flowers Grow (with Boy George)

The album is available for pre-order now.