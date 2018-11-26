Marillion’s Mark Kelly misses show after being hit by truck

Marillion’s Mark Kelly suffered four broken ribs after he was hit by a truck while out jogging in Germany over the weekend.

As a result, the keyboardist was forced to miss the band’s show in Essen last night – but he'll be back onstage with Marillion in the city for tonight’s performance.

Kelly says on a video on the band’s Facebook page: “I had a little bit of an accident when I was out jogging. I had a collision with a truck and broke four ribs and there’s slight damage to my wrist. I had to spend a bit of time in hospital.”

His Marillion bandmates later issued a statement, saying: “So we have an eventful day today. Whilst out on his morning run, Mark Kelly was hit by a truck. He was taken to hospital where they discovered he had four broken ribs.

“As you will see in the video, the hospital wanted to keep him in overnight for observation. We collectively took the decision that 'the show must go on' and put together a half acoustic/half electric show with our friend Riccardo on keys for the last few songs.

“Cancelling was never an option for us and we hope that those of you who were there enjoyed the show.”

The band add: “Rest assured that Mark will be back on stage for the next show and for the rest of the tour. Thanks to everyone for their understanding and Mark thanks everyone for their best wishes.”

Marillion have several more shows across Europe planned throughout the remainder of 2018 and will return to the UK next year for further dates.