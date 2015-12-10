Marillion unveil North America tour dates

Marillion have announced a 13-date tour across North America for next October.

The band will be supported by John Wesley from Porcupine Tree on their trek across the US and Canada, kicking off in San Francisco on October 21 before wrapping up in New York on November 8.

They are set to embark on a world tour next year in support of their as-yet-untitled upcoming record, due out in the spring, which they produced in partnership with crowdfunding website PledgeMusic.

Marillion are also set to perform at Prog and Classic Rock’s Stone Free festival alongside Alice Cooper and Steve Hackett at the London O2 Arena in June.

Tickets go on sale on their website from Saturday, December 11.

Marillion North American tour 2016

Oct 21: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CP

Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Nov 02: Québec L’Impérial Bell, QC

Nov 04: Boston Royale Boston, MA

Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Nov 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY