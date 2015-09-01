Marillion launch Pledge campaign for 18th album

Marillion have made their 18th album available to pre-order ahead of a planned 2016 release.

The band, who pioneered the crowdfunding model in 1997, have launched a PledgeMusic campaign to help fund the record, which is as yet untitled but is tentatively scheduled for release early next year. A range of purchase options are available, including vinyl, CD, digital and a special edition – which includes a namecheck in the credits.

An ‘ultimate edition’ presented in a luxury box is also available for £159. It’ll be their first album since 2012’s Sounds That Can’t Be Made.

In a statement, the band say: “As you know, we have spent much of the year holed up at our studio, The Racket Club, jamming, writing and recording. It’s still early days but the initial jams are sounding like we really have the potential for something truly outstanding.

“We’d like to offer you, the ever-faithful, the chance to pre-order it now. We consider PledgeMusic to be the best of the direct-to-fan companies and have decided, after much thought and many meetings, that PledgeMusic offers the band and our fans the most exciting possibilities.

“Albums sold through PledgeMusic are chart-eligible, giving Marillion a shot at a good chart position.”

Bassist Pete Trewavas hinted last month that an album announcement was on the horizon, as he revealed a new Edison’s Children record Somewhere Between Here And There.

Marillion are lined up to play the Cruise To The Edge 2015 event which leaves from Florida on November 15 and also features Yes, Jolly and the Neal Morse Band.