Marillion's Steve Hogarth returns to Gibraltar

Marillion frontman Steve ‘h’ Hogarth will appear on stage with his son for the first time in Gibraltar in May, he’s confirmed.

Entitled h Super Natural - A Special Evening With Steve Hogarth & Friends, the performance at St Michael’s Cave also features Dave Gregory, formerly of XTC and now with Tin Spirits – and also a member of The h Band.

Hogarth says: “This will be my fourth time performing in my beloved Gibraltar. Last year’s Literary Festival gig in the King’s Chapel was truly special for me and I came home with that rare feeling that I had ‘nailed it.’ Must be something in the water…

“I immediately began hustling to return, so the chance to play once again in the unique space that is St Michael’s Cave is, well, icing on the cake.”

He adds: “Unlike my usual strictly-solo shows, this time my son, Nial, will join me on cajon, and I’m also thrilled to have the fabulous Dave Gregory on hand.”

Find out more via the h Super Natural Facebook page. Marillion play a weekend fan convention in Wolverhampton on April 10-12 before appearing at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent, on July 25-26.