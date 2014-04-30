Marillion to play 2 albums at 2015 weekends

Marillion have confirmed the first details of next year’s Weekend fan conventions.

They’ll play their Anoraknophobia and Marbles albums in full at the Civic, Wolverhampton, during April 10-12, 2015.

A similar bill will be performed at CenterParcs, Port Zelande, Holland on March 20-22 and at L’Olympia, Montreal, Canada on April 24-26.

Marillion say of their Holland event: “We are so excited about our plans. We’re working on putting together a spectacular series of concerts on all three nights – with lavish production surpassing even last year’s shows.”

A number of support acts will be confirmed in due course. Accommodation is not offered as part of the entry price for the UK edition, but more details can be found via http://www.marillionweekend.com.

Steve Hogarth and co recently returned from playing Yes’ Cruise To The Edge event, without drummer Ian Mosley, who was absent for health reasons. They’re gearing up to headline this year’s Night Of The Prog festival in Germany on July 18-19.