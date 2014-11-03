Scorpions & Gregg Allman headline Ramblin' Man

Gregg Allman and Scorpions will play UK festival exclusive sets at the first-ever Ramblin’ Man Fair next year, created by The Rock Collective and sponsored by TeamRock.

They’ll be joined by fellow headliners Camel and Marillion – both UK exclusives – at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent on July 25-26, with many more acts to be announced.

The aim of the festival is to satisfy the Ramblin’ Man and Woman in us all by offering “great music, fine beer, great food and the best of times.” The Classic Rock and Prog Stages will be accompanied with Country and Blues platforms, gourmet food, beer festival, spoken-word stage and music cinema plus luxury accommodation and camping.

“We are very happy to be headlining Ramblin’ Man Fair”, say The Scorpions. “It’s an exciting new festival and our only UK show in 2015. We love playing the UK and can’t wait to deliver a set of Scorpions classics. See you down the front!“ Gregg Allman says, “I’m really looking forward to getting back to the UK with my band”, says Allman. “I’ve always loved my British fans. Love playing for them. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Festival Tickets go on sale at 10am today (Monday, November 3). every purchase comes complete with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material.

Early Bird general admissions costs £99 (plus £9.99 booking fee) while Early Bird VIP access is £180 (plus £15 booking fee). Membership of the Ramblin’ Man Fair Founders Club is also available, including two years of VIP tickets plus additional exclusive online content, merchandise and more.

Find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.