Marillion announce new deluxe edition of This Strange Engine

Marillion have announced they will release a new deluxe edition of This Strange Engine through Racket Records and earMusic on November 22. The new edition is now available to pre-order (see below). You can listen to a new 2024 mix of Man Of A Thousand Faces below.

The album will be released as a five-disc (4 CDs and one Blu-ray) version or as a 5LP 180gram vinyl box set. Both sets include a version of the original studio album newly mixed and mastered, a previously unreleased complete recording of the band's 1997 performance in Grand Rapids.

The bonus Blu-ray, which is included in the media book, contains the album in hi-res, jam sessions an early versions of the album tracks, a This Strange Engine documentary, Live In Utrecht bootleg concert video and promo videos from the time of the album release.

The set is accompanied by illustrated booklets containing rare photos, new artwork, memorabilia and an essay that’s digging deep into the album’s story from Prog writer Rich Wilson.

Originally released in 1997, Marillion's ninth album, their fifth with Steve Hogarth, was the first of the three recordings that Marillion made under contract with Castle Communications, having been dropped by EMI back in 1995. The band would release three albums for the label (also 1998's Radiation and 1999's marillion.com) before hitting on their crowdfunding idea for 2001's Anoraknophobia.

You can see the complete tracklisitng for the CD/Blu-ray version below.

Pre-order This Strange Engine Deluxe Edition.

Marillion: This Strange Engine Deluxe Edition

CD 1 - Album Remix 2024

01 Man Of A Thousand Faces

02 One Fine Day

03 80 Days

04 Estonia

05 Memory Of Water

06 An Accidental Man

07 Hope For The Future

08 This Strange Engine

CD 2 - Live In Grand Rapids 1997

01 Intro

02 Estonia

03 Lap Of Luxury

04 Hard As Love

05 80 Days

06 Warm Wet Circles

07 Man Of A Thousand Faces

08 Seasons End

CD 3 - Live In Grand Rapids 1997

01 This Town

02 Slainthe Mhath

03 King

04 Bass Solo

05 This Strange Engine

06 Easter

07 White Russian

08 Garden Party

CD 4 - B-Sides and Bonus Tracks

01 Man Of A Thousand Faces (radio edit)

02 Beautiful (unplugged version)

03 Made Again (unplugged version)

04 Man Of A Thousand Faces (extended version)|

05 This Strange Engine (live in Paris)

06 Bell In The Sea (live in Paris)

07 80 Days - Racket Acoustic Session

08 Estonia - Racket Acoustic Session

09 Man Of A Thousand Faces - Racket Acoustic Session

10 Memory Of Water (Big Beat mix)

Blu-ray Audio Content

Marillion This Strange Engine 2024 Remix

-96/24 Stereo LPCM

-DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

This Strange Engine Jams & Early Versions

01 The Monkees Song (Man Of A Thousand Faces) -

AoS Sessions - Oct.1994

02 Man Of A Thousand Faces - Early Version - July 1996

03 Man Of A Thousand Faces - Backing Track - September 1996

04 One Fine Day - Original Idea - July 1996

05 One Fine Day - Early Version - July 1996

06 One Fine Day - Demo - August 1996

07 Alternate Days - August 1996

08 80 Days - Early Version - August 1996

09 80 Days - Backing Track - September 1996

10 Estonia - Early version - August 1996

11 Estonia - In Development - August 1996

12 Estonia - Backing Track - September 1996

13 Memory Of Water - H and Mark Evening Writing

Session - Oct. 1994

14 An Accidental Jam - September 1994

15 An Accidental Man - Early version - July 1996

16 An Accidental Man - Demo - August 1996

17 Hope For An Intro - August 1996

18 Hope for A Middle 8 - August 1996

19 Hope For The Future - Demo - August 1996

20 This Early Engine

21 This Developing Engine

22 Jean Michel Zeppelin

23 Accidental Man AOS Version

Blu-ray Video Content

This Strange Engine Documentary Film (Approx. 85mins)

Live In Utrecht - Tivoli, Utrecht, Netherlands 29th May 97 Bootleg Concert Video (Approx. 133mins)

01 Man Of A Thousand Faces

02 Lap Of Luxury

03 Kayleigh

04 Lavender

05 Afraid Of Sunlight

06 80 Days

07 This Strange Engine

08 Hooks In You

09 Cover My Eyes

10 Slainte Mhath

11 The Uninvited Guest

12 King

13 An Accidental Man

14 The Space

15 No One Can

16 Garden Party

17 Freaks

18 Easter

19 One Fine Day

Promo Films

-Man Of A Thousand Faces (Official Video)

-Estonia (With Friends From The Orchestra Version)

