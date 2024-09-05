Marillion announce new deluxe edition of This Strange Engine

Marillion have announced they will release a new deluxe edition of This Strange Engine through Racket Records and earMusic on November 22. The new edition is now available to pre-order (see below). You can listen to a new 2024 mix of Man Of A Thousand Faces below.
The album will be released as a five-disc (4 CDs and one Blu-ray) version or as a 5LP 180gram vinyl box set. Both sets include a version of the original studio album newly mixed and mastered, a previously unreleased complete recording of the band's 1997 performance in Grand Rapids.
The bonus Blu-ray, which is included in the media book, contains the album in hi-res, jam sessions an early versions of the album tracks, a This Strange Engine documentary, Live In Utrecht bootleg concert video and promo videos from the time of the album release.
The set is accompanied by illustrated booklets containing rare photos, new artwork, memorabilia and an essay that’s digging deep into the album’s story from Prog writer Rich Wilson.
Originally released in 1997, Marillion's ninth album, their fifth with Steve Hogarth, was the first of the three recordings that Marillion made under contract with Castle Communications, having been dropped by EMI back in 1995. The band would release three albums for the label (also 1998's Radiation and 1999's marillion.com) before hitting on their crowdfunding idea for 2001's Anoraknophobia.
You can see the complete tracklisitng for the CD/Blu-ray version below.
Pre-order This Strange Engine Deluxe Edition.
Marillion: This Strange Engine Deluxe Edition
CD 1 - Album Remix 2024
01 Man Of A Thousand Faces
02 One Fine Day
03 80 Days
04 Estonia
05 Memory Of Water
06 An Accidental Man
07 Hope For The Future
08 This Strange Engine
CD 2 - Live In Grand Rapids 1997
01 Intro
02 Estonia
03 Lap Of Luxury
04 Hard As Love
05 80 Days
06 Warm Wet Circles
07 Man Of A Thousand Faces
08 Seasons End
CD 3 - Live In Grand Rapids 1997
01 This Town
02 Slainthe Mhath
03 King
04 Bass Solo
05 This Strange Engine
06 Easter
07 White Russian
08 Garden Party
CD 4 - B-Sides and Bonus Tracks
01 Man Of A Thousand Faces (radio edit)
02 Beautiful (unplugged version)
03 Made Again (unplugged version)
04 Man Of A Thousand Faces (extended version)|
05 This Strange Engine (live in Paris)
06 Bell In The Sea (live in Paris)
07 80 Days - Racket Acoustic Session
08 Estonia - Racket Acoustic Session
09 Man Of A Thousand Faces - Racket Acoustic Session
10 Memory Of Water (Big Beat mix)
Blu-ray Audio Content
Marillion This Strange Engine 2024 Remix
-96/24 Stereo LPCM
-DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
This Strange Engine Jams & Early Versions
01 The Monkees Song (Man Of A Thousand Faces) -
AoS Sessions - Oct.1994
02 Man Of A Thousand Faces - Early Version - July 1996
03 Man Of A Thousand Faces - Backing Track - September 1996
04 One Fine Day - Original Idea - July 1996
05 One Fine Day - Early Version - July 1996
06 One Fine Day - Demo - August 1996
07 Alternate Days - August 1996
08 80 Days - Early Version - August 1996
09 80 Days - Backing Track - September 1996
10 Estonia - Early version - August 1996
11 Estonia - In Development - August 1996
12 Estonia - Backing Track - September 1996
13 Memory Of Water - H and Mark Evening Writing
Session - Oct. 1994
14 An Accidental Jam - September 1994
15 An Accidental Man - Early version - July 1996
16 An Accidental Man - Demo - August 1996
17 Hope For An Intro - August 1996
18 Hope for A Middle 8 - August 1996
19 Hope For The Future - Demo - August 1996
20 This Early Engine
21 This Developing Engine
22 Jean Michel Zeppelin
23 Accidental Man AOS Version
Blu-ray Video Content
This Strange Engine Documentary Film (Approx. 85mins)
Live In Utrecht - Tivoli, Utrecht, Netherlands 29th May 97 Bootleg Concert Video (Approx. 133mins)
01 Man Of A Thousand Faces
02 Lap Of Luxury
03 Kayleigh
04 Lavender
05 Afraid Of Sunlight
06 80 Days
07 This Strange Engine
08 Hooks In You
09 Cover My Eyes
10 Slainte Mhath
11 The Uninvited Guest
12 King
13 An Accidental Man
14 The Space
15 No One Can
16 Garden Party
17 Freaks
18 Easter
19 One Fine Day
Promo Films
-Man Of A Thousand Faces (Official Video)
-Estonia (With Friends From The Orchestra Version)
