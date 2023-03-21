Marillion announce deluxe edition of 1989's Season's End

British prog rock legends Marillion have announced today that they will release a deluxe, remixed edition of 1989's classic Season's End album as a three CD/Blu-ray and five LP 180g vinyl set on May 19.

The album was the band's fifth studio full-length record, and their first with then-new singer Steve Hogarth, who had replaced Fish after he quit in the wake of 1987's Clutching At Straws album. it is the final release in the band's curent series of deluxe editions of the EMI studio albums.

The new version of the LP has been remixed by Marillion producer Michael Hunter and sounds noticeably richer than the original, while still maintaining its original character.

As well as offering 48/24 and 5.1 mixes of the album, the Blu-ray disc includes a 'Bootleg Mix' of the February 1990 concerts in Montreal, and a selection of demos and b-sides. Both formats also include the album performed live in its entirety on the Sunday night of the Marillion Weekend in Leicester, which took place on May 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, video content includes Seasons Change, an 83-minute documentary revealing plenty on the making of the album, the From Stoke Row To Ipanema documentary and the full Rock Steady concert performance. Also included are the promotional videos for Hooks In You, Easter and The Uninvited Guest.

The first 4000 orders purchased direct from the band across both formats will also receive a hand signed A4 artwork print.

