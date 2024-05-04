Marillion announce dates for eight Weekend events for 2025

Marillion have announced dates and destinations for their award-winning Weekends will once again take place in 2025. The dates include the band's final appearance in Port Zelande which will last for five days (the site will be refurbished following the band's appearance), and Weekend debuts in France, Spain and Norway

The eight events will take place between March and June at Port Zelande (March 12-16), Montreal (March 28-30), Paris (April 11-12), Girona (April 25-26), Padua (May 9-10), Leicester (May 24-25), Oslo (June 13-14) and Berlin (June 20-21). There no further details available at the moment, but information will be revealed on the band's speci Weekends website in the near future.

At the same time the band have shared a brand new live clip of The Crow And The Nightingale, which you can watch below. The clip is taken from the band's upcoming live release, An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live In Port Zélande 2023, which will be released through earMusic on June 21.

The new live release was recorded during Marilion's award-winning Weekend at Port Zélande Center Parcs in The Netherlands, which ran from. From March 17 -19 in 2023.

An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live in Port Zélande 2023 will be physically available as a triple heavyweight vinyl, as a 2CD digipak, Blu-ray digipak and as a DVD digipak. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live in Port Zélande 2023.