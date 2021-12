UK prog rockers Jadis have released a demo clip of a brand new song, Said And Done, which you can listen to below.

"This is a demo clip of a new Jadis tune Said And Done, which will be on the next album," the band say, adding, "no idea yet when the album will be finished."

At the same time the band have rescheduled dates originally planned for November to January. Jadis will now play London's 229 venue on January 20 and Southampton's 1865 on January 27.