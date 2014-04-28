Manic Street Preachers unveil new video

The new single was inspired by the famous Øresund Bridge, which links Sweden and Denmark, was the setting for a grisly discovery in Nordic noir series 'The Bridge', and was used as the official symbol of connection between Sweden and the rest of Europe at last year's Eurovision song contest.

The video, however, has much more of a Cold War feel, being set in Berlin and featuring a roll-call of familiar landmarks, from the Brandenburg Gate to the Reichstag via Potsdamer Platz. Think The Lives of Others crossed with Run, Lola Run.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nusymqINrSc)

Walk Me To The Bridge comes from the band’s new long-player Futurology, which is released on July 7th. The album was inspired by the band’s travels through Europe, as Nicky Wire reports: “During our last European tour we really reconnected with this idea of travelling on the Autobahns listening to records by Kraftwerk, Neu!, Andy Weatherall, Popul Vuh and Cabaret Voltaire.”

Guests on the new album include Green Gartside, whose band Scritti Politti supported the Manics at their recent Brixton and Brighton dates, German film star Nina Hoss, and Cian Ciarán from Super Furry Animals.

The Manics plays several UK festival dates this summer.

25th - 29th June, Glastonbury, Worthy Farm Pilton

11th July, T in the Park, Balado Kinross-shire

16th August, V Festival, Staffordshire

17th August, V Festival, Chelmsford