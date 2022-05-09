Måneskin tease summery new single Supermodel in new pool-side post

Måneskin will release a new single, Supermodel, on Friday, May 13.

To tease the track, the band have shared a short visual posted on their social media accounts, captioned "Fancy a party?".

Within the teaser, the Italian quartet lounge around the pool in high heels and fur coats under the scorching sun, while summery clean guitar chords play out behind them.

Last week, the band shared the upcoming track's cover art, which shows frontman Damiano David lying face-down in a pool, while one heel floats away from him.

Supermodel follows on from last year's infectiously fun MammaMia.

The following day after the single's release, Måneskin will be performing Supermodel at the final of 2022's Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, May 14. Måneskin took home the gold in last year's competition with their song Zitti E Buoni (English translation: Shut Up and Behave) with 524 points.

Recently, Måneskin took to the stage at Coachella, and performed a handful of their hits including Zitti E Buoni, their cover of The Four Seasons' Beggin and a rauncy, revamped version of Britney Spears' Womanizer.

The foursome are also set to kick off their huge rescheduled Loud Kids Get Louder world tour later this year. It'll start on October 31 in Seattle for the North American leg, continuing on to San Francisco, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and more before wrapping up in Las Vegas on December 16.

The European/UK jaunt will start on February 23, 2023 in Italy, and will see the Eurovision winners play their first headline arena date at London's 20,000 capacity O2 Arena on May 08, 2023 (an upgrade from the previously scheduled 5,000 capacity Brixton Academy).

Check out the post below:

FANCY A PARTY? SUPERMODEL. New single. Out on May 13th. pic.twitter.com/uMOwal6xctMay 5, 2022 See more