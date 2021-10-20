Måneskin share video for new single Mammamia, announce surprise free London show

On the heels of their video release for new single MammaMia which was shared last night (October 19), Eurovision winners Måneskin have announced a surprise London show, where fans will be able to attend for free.

Taking place this evening (October 20) in London's Islington O2 Academy with doors opening at 7pm, the last minute gig has a limited number of tickers available, which can be reserved over on Ticketweb. Punters hoping to attend the event must also follow the event's Coronavirus protocols which state that to gain entry, proof of a negative NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test, proof of full vaccination or proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test must be shown.

Italian rockers Måneskin are made up of vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria de Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio. The quartet surged to superstardom following their win at this year's European Song Contest, reaching top chart positions with singles Zitti E Buoini, Beggin' and I Wanna Be Your Slave. The latter track also saw the group collaborate with rock legend Iggy Pop for a new, duetted version. The band have additionally been one of the most-streamed artists globally over the last few moths, with numbers now hitting the billions.

Stamped with their trademark seductive sound and showcasing some truly eye-brow raising lyrics, their new single, Mammamia, was inspired by the gossip and rumours which followed in the wake of their international breakthrough.

“After Eurovision, we had a lot of attention on us,” David explains. “A lot of the time, we did something that we thought was great but people criticised it. I wanted to translate that into the lyrics, because it happens a lot – maybe you’re doing something that you feel is great, but people don’t understand it and make bad judgements and bad comments about it. I wanted to make fun of that situation.

“The chorus is more about people’s sex lives, but it has the same message. It’s how people see what you’re doing and how your impression is different to their impression," continues the singer.

“We only had a few days to go to the studio and write new music, but fortunately this song came out in a few hours – that’s why we felt like it was going to be a banger for us."

“We didn’t take it too seriously,” adds bassist Victoria de Angelis. “It’s a very silly, careless song and we’ve never done something like that before. It came together very naturally. We just tried to have fun and enjoy it, because [it was written] in a moment where we were experiencing a lot of things.”

