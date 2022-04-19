Watch Måneskin's raunchy cover of Britney Spears' Womanizer at Coachella

With their hot and heavy provocative music videos and scantily clad outfits which usually involve some form of bondage gear, it's fair to say that Måneskin have never been one to cater to conservative crowds.

Their set at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California saw the Italian Eurovision winners exhibiting more of that same self-empowering sex appeal with a surprising rocked-up cover of Britney Spears' 2008 track Womanizer.

Making their Coachella debut on April 17 on day three of the festival, Måneskin played a medley of their hits including the Eurovision-winning Zitti E Buoni, MAMMAMIA, I Wanna Be Your Slave, their cover of The Four Seasons' Beggin' and the aforementioned Spears number.

Måneskin will be setting off on their massive global Loud Kids Get Louder tour towards the end of 2022 and into the start of 2023, with dates in North America, Europe and the UK.

Check out the performance below, plus the full setlist:

Måneskin @ Coachella setlist:

ZITTI E BUONI

IN NOME DEL PADRE

MAMMAMIA

Beggin

Chosen

FOR YOUR LOVE

Womanizer

I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

I Wanna Be Your Dog

We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline