Watch Måneskin's raunchy cover of Britney Spears' Womanizer at Coachella

Check out Måneskin rocking Coachella with a racy rendition of Britney Spears' Womanizer, while clad in fetish garb

Måneskin at Coachella
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

With their hot and heavy provocative music videos and scantily clad outfits which usually involve some form of bondage gear, it's fair to say that Måneskin have never been one to cater to conservative crowds. 

Their set at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California saw the Italian Eurovision winners exhibiting more of that same self-empowering sex appeal with a surprising rocked-up cover of Britney Spears' 2008 track Womanizer

Making their Coachella debut on April 17 on day three of the festival, Måneskin played a medley of their hits including the Eurovision-winning Zitti E Buoni, MAMMAMIA, I Wanna Be Your Slave, their cover of The Four Seasons' Beggin' and the aforementioned Spears number.

Måneskin will be setting off on their massive global Loud Kids Get Louder tour towards the end of 2022 and into the start of 2023, with dates in North America, Europe and the UK.

Check out the performance below, plus the full setlist:

Måneskin @ Coachella setlist:

ZITTI E BUONI
IN NOME DEL PADRE
MAMMAMIA
Beggin
Chosen
FOR YOUR LOVE
Womanizer
I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE
I Wanna Be Your Dog
We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline

