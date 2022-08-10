Måneskin cancel their Reading & Leeds appearance due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts”

Måneskin have been forced to cancel their appearance at Reading & Leeds festival this year due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

The two festivals, which are scheduled to take place August 26 - August 29, had booked the 2021 Eurovision winners to play the main stage prior to Rage Against The Machine's headline performance on the Sunday of Reading, and on the Friday of Leeds.

Taking to social media to break the news, the band write alongside the heartbroken emoji: “We are sad to announce that unfortunately due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, we are no longer be able to perform at Reading & Leeds festival this year.

“We love and miss the UK and all of our beloved UK fans and we’re absolutely gutted to no longer be able to play these shows.

“We’re really excited for the year to come and want to thank you for your support and patience, we’ll hopefully be back in the UK soon and we can’t wait to see you at The O2 in London next year.

“We love you!”

Check out the post below:

💔 @OfficialRandL pic.twitter.com/cXx8fZBMOJAugust 9, 2022 See more

In other news, the first episode of Måneskin's documentary series On The Road airs today (August 10) over on their YouTube channel. The series offers an Access All Areas look at their summer of festival touring.

Teasing the project, the band write: "You wanted some behind the scenes? A little backstage? A tiny sneak peek?

"Now you get a full series First episode of Måneskin On the Road, which follows our summer festivals touring, will be out on Aug 10th on YouTube.

"(Don’t sleep on this ‘cause you will laugh. A lot lot.)"

View the trailer below: