Malevolence return with graphic video for Slave To Satisfaction

Malevolence have returned with brand new single Slave To Satisfaction, taken from their upcoming album Self Supremacy. Marking the bands’ first new music from the since 2013’s Reign Of Suffering, the new video depicts images of drug-use and violence on the streets of Sheffield.

“We wrote Slave To Satisfaction about vice,” frontman Alex Taylor tells Metal Hammer. “Everyone has their own personal weaknesses, temptations and flaws, and everyone deals with them differently. With the video we wanted to create something that was visually shocking and gritty, that portrayed the horrors of day to day reality for some people in England.”

Speaking about the four-year gap between albums, Alex says the band haven’t been hiding but constantly on the road.

“We’ve been touring the world and pouring thousands of hours into the practice room to create something we believe is truly special. Thank you to every one of our supporters that has stood with us the entire time, we hope you’re as excited about the end product as we are.”

Self Supremacy tracklist

1) Self Supremacy

2) Trial By Fire

3) Severed Ties

4) Wasted Breath

5) Body Count

6) 4am On West St

7) Slave To Satisfaction

8) Spineless

9) True Colours

10) Outnumbered

11) Low Life

Malevolence’s new album Self Supremacy is available to pre-order now.