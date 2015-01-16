Iron Maiden headphones are on the way

Iron Maiden have joined forces with Japanese technology firm Onkyo in a new venture called Maiden Audio.

Although full details of the collaboration have not yet been divulged, it’s expected that the first Maiden Audio product will be headphones.

The band’s mascot Eddie is seen wearing headphones in a series of photos on the Maiden Audio website.

A stall manned by a giant Eddie has been set up at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas and CNET reports that a more detailed announcement on Maiden Audio’s plans is expected in February or March.

Iron Maiden sent a Christmas card to members of their fan club which strongly hinted at a studio return and a new album for 2015, in which you can see Eddie wearing headphones round his neck. Sneaky.