Maiden Christmas card hints at 2015 album and tour

Iron Maiden fans are hopeful of a 2015 album and tour after the band sent out a Christmas card hinting at both.

The band sent out the card to members of the official Iron Maiden Fan Club. It features an image of Maiden mascot Eddie leaving a recording studio, with a signpost in the snow reading ‘UROTON 15’, which is an anagram of On Tour 15.

A message from the band reads: “Eddie’s got a little Christmas gift for everyone who’s been really bad! Must not be opened until 2015. Merry Christmas from Iron Maiden.”

Maiden’s most recent album was 2010’s The Final Frontier.

The British metal heroes are the subject of a campaign to get their 1982 classic Number Of The Beast to the top of the UK singles chart at Christmas.