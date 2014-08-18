Magnum unveil UK Winter tour

British rock veterans Magnum have announced a pre-Christmas UK tour.

They released 17th outing Escape From The Shadow Garden in March this year, and the December shows form part of a European trek in support.

But Bob Catley and co are also putting songs together for their 18th title. Bassist Al Barrow says: “We’ve been back in the studio recording material. Plans are going well, and part one of the project is almost complete.

“We have time booked to start working on something new in September. Then, in early 2015, we’re back at it again, writing and recording a new album. We’re also hoping to do a few more festivals in 2015.”

UK tour dates

Dec 01: Cambridge Junction

Dec 02: Sheffield The Corporation

Dec 03: Preston 53 degrees

Dec 04: Middlesborough Empire

Dec 05: Bilston Robin 2

Dec 06: Porthcawl Planet RockStock