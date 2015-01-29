Magma reveal more tour dates

Magma have announced a tour of North America to take place before they visit the UK.

Christian Vander and co will perform eight shows in the US and Canada in April. The journey is followed by appearances at Manchester’s RNCM on May 7 and London’s Cadogan Hall on May 8.

It’s part of the French collective’s 45th anniversary celebrations, which continues into 2015.

Vander says: “Magma is happy to return to the United States – we know you are passionate, respectful and curious about music. We find you generous and open. It will be a joy for us to see you this year.”

Apr 02: Vancouver TBC, Canada

Apr 03: Seattle Corcodile, US

Apr 04: Portland Aladdin Theatre, US

Apr 06: Los Angeles Echoplex, US

Apr 08: San Franciso Slim’s, US

Apr 10: Chicago Reggies, US

Apr 11: Boston Brighton Music Hall, US

Apr 13: New York Le Pousson Rouge, US

May 07: Manchester RNCM, UK

May 08: London Cadogan Hall, UK