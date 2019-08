Magma to release gold vinyl version of Zëss

Magma are to release a limited edition gold vinyl version of their latest album Zëss.

Composed in 1970, a first draft of Zëss first emerged in 1977, made its live debut in 1979, and was part of the French outfit’s set until 1983. Magma completed the project, which was released in June 28 via Seventh Records.

Zëss is available for pre-order as a limited edition of 1500 numbered copies on gold coloured, 180-gram audiophile vinyl. The package includes a gatefold sleeve with UV spot varnish, a 4-page booklet. The vinyl edition will be released on September 20, 2019.

The new version off Zëss is available to pre-order.