Magma documentary to premiere in Toronto this month

It’s been announced that the documentary To Life, Death And Beyond: The Music of Magma is to receive its premiere later this month.

Written and directed by Laurent Goldstein, the film charts the last 50 years of the French prog pioneers and features interviews with fans and fellow musicians, including Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, former Dead Kennedys vocalist Jello Biafra and ex King Crimson member Trey Gunn.

The documentary also includes an in-depth interview with Magma leader Christian Vander and other musicians who have played their part in Magma’s history.

A statement reads: “The film is packed with archival footage and an amazingly beautiful soundtrack is always flowing underneath. It is articulated around six chapters, taking the viewers on a journey through Christian Vander’s childhood, his discovery of John Coltrane who became his mentor, the birth of Magma and the different periods of the band.

“It also covers Christian’s unique approach and philosophy on music and life along with a tribute to the band’s album Mekanik Destruktiw Kommandoh. It ends on an inspiring and moving section where fans from various countries share the impact that the music has had on their life.”

It’ll receive its premiere at Toronto’s Royal cinema on August 20 at 2pm and Magma will then perform at the city’s Mod Club Theatre that evening. The film will then be screened in Montreal at the Casa Del Popolo on August 22 and the band will perform live sets on the 21 and 22 at La Sala Rossa.

View a trailer for To Life, Death And Beyond: The Music Of Magma below.

