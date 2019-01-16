Magenta will mark 20th anniversary with special Angels And Damned show

Magenta have announced plans to celebrate their 20th anniversary in the UK later this year.

They’ll play a two-hour Angels And Damned show at Arlington Arts, near Newbury, on May 19 where they’ll perform a selection of tracks from their back catalogue, including an extended selection from their 2006 album Home.

Magenta will be joined by an expanded live band, which will include orchestral players, while the experience will be enhanced with projections, a new light show and “some visual surprises.”

Vocalist Christina Booth says: “We wanted to do something different to celebrate this very special anniversary of Magenta. We’ve always excelled as a live band and have won many awards over the years, but I sometimes feel that people have a pre- conceived idea of what Magenta are.

“So we wanted to try something that we haven’t done before. Our music is very cinematic and theatrical, and we wanted to show off that aspect of the band in this concert."

Keyboardist Rob Reed adds: “It's strange to think that Magenta have being going for 20 years – we still think of ourselves as the new guys – but it's great to see so many bands now playing progressive rock.

“I remember when we started, ‘prog’ was a swear word and bands were distancing themselves from the genre.

“With Revolutions, our first album, Christina and I had just come off 10 years of trying to make it in the 'pop' world, so as a kick back, I wanted to make the most progressive album I could – a double concept album, complete with 20 minute songs, Mellotrons and bass pedals.

“It seemed to work and 20 years on we’re still doing that thanks to our loyal fans."

VIP tickets for the 20th anniversary show are now available, while standard tickets will go on sale direct from the venue on February 1.