Magenta to headline one-day UK event

Magenta have been confirmed as headliners for a one-day event in the UK next year.

They’ll take to the stage at the Robin in Bilston on April 2, 2017, at an event titled Nineteen-73 Live.

It’s the brainchild of Summer’s End festival co-organiser Stephen Lambe and will also feature sets from Rob Cottingham’s new band Cairo, Midnight Sun, which features Summer’s End co-organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones on lead vocals and Elaine Samuels And Kindred Spirit.

Lambe says: “This is very much a triple-celebration. We will be launching Magenta’s as-yet-untitled new album, celebrating my 55th birthday on that day – and also marking the first anniversary of Nineteen-73, the Progressive Rock promotion organisation which I launched in the spring of 2016.”

Tickets for the day cost £25 in advance and £29 on the door, while tickets for the afternoon session will sell for £12. There will also be an afternoon meet-and-greet buffet with an acoustic set from Magenta. A limited number of tickets cost £6. All are available to purchase directly from the venue.

Magenta will play a number of shows across the UK before and after their Nineteen-73 performance. They’ll also launch the DVD Live At Leamington Spa on November 12.

Nov 12: Cardiff Acapela Studios (acoustic show)

Mar 31: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 01: Wath Montgomery Hall

Apr 02: Bilston The Robin

Apr 08: London Boston Music Rooms

Apr 09: Southampton Talking Heads

May 13: St Helens The Citadel

Magenta live review - The Globe, Cardiff