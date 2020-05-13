Magenta release trailer video for new album Masters Of Illusion

Welsh prog rockers Magenta have announced they will release their new album Masters Of Illusion through Tigermoth Records on July 1. The band have released a teaser trailer for the upcoming album which you can watch in full below.

The album is centred around some of mainman Robert Reed and brother and lyricist Steve Reed's favourite actors of the classic Universal and Hammer Horror eras

"My brother and I are both huge fans of the classic Hammer and Universal horror films," explains Steve. "I remember as a kid watching the horror double bills on Saturday nights on BBC Two with great fondness. We were looking for a concept for the new album and came up with the idea of basing the songs on some of our favourite actors. The twist is that the stories are about their private lives rather than the characters they portrayed in their films."

"After making the We Are Legend album, which was more contemporary, I really wanted to make a classic prog album," adds Robert. "I was desperate to get back to the original musical template of what Magenta was all about. So there are lots of Moog and guitar solos, 12-string guitar, Mellotrons and bass pedals, but always with melodies. The song is always king!"



The standard release of Masters Of Illusion will feature a CD along with a DVD featuring a 5.1 surround mix of the album, video promos and interviews. A limited edition VIP package will also be available. This will include the regular CD/DVD along with a pack of six album art postcards and a special bonus Magenta CD, The Lost Reel which is presented in a reproduction mini film canister and will feature 74-minutes of alternative mixes from the new album plus some remixes from the back catalogue.

Magenta: Masters Of Illusion

1.Bela

2. A Gift From God

3.Reach For the Moon

4. Snow

5. The Rose

6. Masters of Illusion