Magenta announce new live package We Are Seven

Magenta have announced that they’ll release a new live package later this year.

We Are Seven will launch on 2CD and 2DVD on October 26 and was recorded at The Robin 2 in Wolverhampton on April 8 this year when the band performed the albums Seven and We Are Legend in their entirety for the very first time.

Magenta keyboardist Rob Reed tells Prog: “We really wanted to do something different for the gigs last year, so we decided to play Seven and We Are Legend, our new album, completely.

“Seven is our most acclaimed album, and it was great to revisit it and play songs that we've hardly ever played live. The shows were really good, though we had no idea that they would end up being well over two hours long - but that's prog!”

The performance also saw the band expand with two additional live members on oboe and flute.

Vocalist Christina Booth explains: “We’ve done acoustic shows with a cello or a flute, but we've never used those sort of instruments in a full band set up.

“So when we decided to do these special shows, we enlisted Karla and Katie to play oboe and flute. It was a challenge getting them heard over a rowdy rock band, but in the end they sounded fantastic and really took the songs to another level.”

We Are Seven is now available to pre-order from the official Magenta site, while the first trailer can be watched below.

Magenta will head out on the road again later this year, which includes a performance at the Summer’s End Festival in October.

Magenta - We Are Seven

1. Speechless

2. Trojan

3. Colours

4. Legend

5. Prekestolen

6. Gluttony

7. Envy

8. Lust

9. Anger

10. Greed

11. Sloth

12. The Lizard King

13. Pride

Magenta 2018 tour dates

Oct 07: Chepstow Drill Hall Summer's End Festival, UK

Oct 27: Pierres Prog en Beauce Festival , France

Nov 03: Wath Montgomery Hall, UK

Nov 04: Southampton 1865, UK

Nov 24: Cardiff Acapela, UK