Machine Head’s Robb Flynn slams Do Or Die haters in swear-filled Instagram post

Machine Head leader Robb Flynn has slammed those who have been criticising the band’s new track Do Or Die.

They unveiled the single at the end of last week – but some have been critical of the track’s lyrics, saying they’re too similar to Dope’s 2001 song Die MF Die.

That’s led to vocalist and guitarist Flynn issuing an angry post on his Instagram account, which reads: “To all the bitchass internet troll motherfuckers who keep whining and menstruating about how Do Or Die has lyrics from the band Dope.

“Here’s a little fucking reminder for your moronic nu-metal-brain’s, since 1993 in our song Fuck At All, I’ve been saying, ‘c’mon motherfucker, c’mon’ in the middle break down."

The Instagram post is accompanied by a video of Flynn doing just that at Machine Head's 1995 performance at the Dynamo festival.

He adds: “It was a good seven years before Dopes 2001’s Die MF Die came out you fuckin’ sausage gobblers!

“Not to mention that any fucking band on the planet saying ‘motherfucker’ in any combination – and that goes for Coal Chamber, Five Finger Death Punch, Dope, and yes, Machine Head – are all jacking it from 1984’s hip hop classic The Roof Is On Fire by Rock Master Scott & The Dynamic Three. Know your fucking musical history fuckboi’s!”

Flynn adds: “If I hear one more fucking internet twathole moaning about ‘cringeworthy lyrics’ while they sit in front of their computers stroking their little fucking boners to the lyrical genius of fucking Babymetal, eat a bowl of cock!

“Because the second Pantera’s Walk comes on, with such lyrical Edgar Allan Poe-esque masterpiece is like, ‘Run your mouth when I’m not around it’s easy to achieve’ and, 'walk on home boy,' or Lamb Of God’s, ‘This is a motherfucking invitation,’ these same fucking brain-donors run right out to the dance floor and start headbanging! And rightly so!

“P.S. Who the fuck listens to Dope?”

Machine Head are currently on the road across Europe on the Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary tour. After the current run of shows, Machine Head will return to the UK, Europe and Russia in 2020 for further dates.