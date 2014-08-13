Machine Head hit UK in December

Machine Head will return to the UK for an 11-date tour in December, with support from Devil You Know and Darkest Hour.

Robb Flynn’s first full headline run in Britain since 2011 follows his band’s five intimate Killers & Kings shows earlier this month.

And the winter dates are set to include material from the band’s upcoming eighth album, which will have been released via Nuclear Blast by the time Machine Head arrive.

Flynn says: “We’re really excited – we can’t fucking wait to play new music for all you Headcases. We have some great support bands lined up, so come out and rage.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 15) via livenation.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Dec 06: London Roundhouse

Dec 07: London Roundhouse

Dec 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 11: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 Academy 2

Dec 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Manchester Apollo

Dec 17: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 19: Dublin Academy