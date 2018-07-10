Machine Head announce second leg of North American tour

Machine Head have announced the second leg of their tour in support of their latest album Catharsis.

The shows will take place across North America later this year and include six rescheduled dates from the first leg, which were postponed when frontman Robb Flynn had viral bronchitis.

Like the original run of shows, the band will play more than two and a half hours under the An Evening With Machine Head banner.

Flynn says: “We’re really stoked to be hitting the road in the States and our cannabis legalising brothers up in Canada again.

“After the first tour in support of Catharsis hitting typical Machine Head strongholds like Chicago, Denver, New York and Oakland, we’ve been really looking forward to doing a second North American run that hits all the nooks and crannies.

“Places that often get left off a traditional tour routing as they are smaller markets, and maybe route way off the the main highways that run through the States.

“We're excited as fuck to get back to places like Missoula, Montana, Minot, North Dakota, Ft Wayne, Nashville, Lubbock Texas, Asheville, North Carolina… we were blown away by theses cities on the last ‘Evening With’ cycle.

“These places were insane, the fans are hungry for aggressive music, they come out and go crazy, get loose, get free, and that’s what we're all about!"

Flynn adds: “Central Canada will be a rager! Can't wait to get back there and I’m actually bringing the gloves and lube for the Canadian border this time, free of charge!”

Tickets will go onside from 10am local time on Friday (July 13). Find a full list of dates below.

Machine Head North American tour - second leg

Oct 04: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 06: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Oct 08: Calgary Palace Theatre, AB

Oct 09: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 10: Saskatoon Louis, SK

Oct 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

Oct 13: Minot The Original, ND

Oct 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN (make-up-date)

Oct 17: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI (make-up-date)

Oct 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA (make-up-date)

Oct 19: Kansas City Truman, MO

Oct 20: Joliet The Forge, IL

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora, OH (make-up-date)

Oct 23: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 24: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI (make-up-date)

Oct 26: Ft. Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Oct 27: Columbus Newport, OH

Oct 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA (make-up-date)

Oct 30: Hartford The Webster, CT

Oct 31: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 02: Sayreville Starland, NJ

Nov 03: Richmond National, VA

Nov 04: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 07: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 09: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 10: Nashville Exit In, KY

Nov 11: Charlotte Underground, NC

Nov 13: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 14: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Nov 16: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 17: Austin Emos, TX

Nov 18: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 20: Tuscon Club X, AZ

Nov 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Nov 23: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 24: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA