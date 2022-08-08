Machine Gun Kelly responds to his tour bus being vandalised with homophobic slur: "You’re so dumb"

Machine Gun Kelly has posted a statement in response to a vandal who recently tried to graffiti his tour bus with a homophobic slur.

The assailant targeted one of MGK's vehicles on the morning of August 4, however accidentally graffitied the wrong bus.

On one side of the bus, they wrote: “RAP DEVIL F****T”, and drew an image of a penis on the other.

Rapper-turned-rocker Kelly, who is currently in the midst of a North American arena trek in support of his second US number one album, Mainstream Sellout, has addressed the criminal who targeted his bus in Nebraska via an Instagram post.

“You’re so dumb" he wrote. "You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you fucking idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

He continues, “Second of, I was by the buses ’till 4,30 in the morning, which means you waited ’till 5.00am to spray paint a dick.

“They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You just…you suck.”

Last month, MGK discussed his highly-publicised fight with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor in the new Hulu documentary, Life In Pink, which documents the creation of his 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall.

Referring to the infamous squabble which saw him describe Slipknot as a bunch of "50 year olds wearing weird f**king masks", Kellz admits within the film that in hindsight, he "could have handled it differently".

Elsewhere in the doc, Kelly revisits what happened when he invited Taylor to guest on his 2020 album: "It's funny, the whole Slipknot issue (which really isn't a Slipknot issue, it's a Corey issue). That situation's unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way."