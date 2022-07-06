Machine Gun Kelly regrets "ridiculous" beef with Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Machine Gun Kelly appears somewhat regretful about his highly-publicised verbal spat with Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

In his new Hulu documentary, Life In Pink, the rapper-gone-rocker discusses the fight, and admits in hindsight, that he "could have handled it differently".

The argument reached its peak in September last year when MGK slammed Slipknot onstage at Riot Fest in Chicago, dubbing the band a bunch of "50 year olds wearing weird f**king masks". Following the verbal attack, he later claimed that Taylor was "bitter" over the alleged scrapped collaboration on MGK's 2020 pop-punk album, Tickets to My Downfall.

The Iowan vocalist broached the subject again in January 2022, declaring that it was MGK who created the beef in the first place. "He maintains that I started it" Taylor said. "The truth is he started it." In spite of Taylor's claim, he did indirectly insult MGK during an interview with Cutter's Rockcast in February 2021, stating: “I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock – and I think he knows who he is.”

During the spat, numerous profanities were uttered and names were called, with Taylor even inviting MGK to "suck every inch" of his genitals.

Machine Gun Kelly - real name Colson Baker - now believes he "could have handled it differently" and that he "should have just picked up the phone and been like, 'Hey dude, why would you say that?'" Instead, MGK explains, "we all acted ridiculous".

Elsewhere in the doc, Kelly revisits what happened when he invited Taylor to guest on his 2020 album: "It's funny, the whole Slipknot issue (which really isn't a Slipknot issue, it's a Corey issue). That situation's unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way.

"You know, I was a fan of Slipknot. I was a fan of Corey. That's why I’d asked him to get on Tickets to My Downfall. He obviously had mutual respect, too, because he cut a verse.

"I kind of tried to give notes back like, 'Oh, you know, this wasn't exactly what I was looking for, can we try this?' And respectfully he was like, you know, 'No.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool.’ So we didn't use it. You know, then I heard him on a podcast."