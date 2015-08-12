Lynch Mob issue video for Testify

Lynch Mob have released a video for their track Testify.

The song is taken from eighth album Rebel, due on August 21 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Vocalist Oni Logan says: “This song to me is very traditional in its approach, but electrified with its heavy riff guts and blues all rolled up in grease. A testimonial soulful song. The walk we all must go on is a long and winding road as mentioned in the lyric.”

The band are currently on a North American tour.

Rebel tracklist

01. Automatic Fix 02. Between The Truth And A Lie 03. Testify 04. Sanctuary 05. Pine Tree Avenue 06. Jelly Roll 07. Dirty Money 08. The Hollow Queen 09. The Ledge 10. Kingdon Of Slaves 11. War

Aug 15: Milwaukee Wisconsin State Fair, WI Aug 21: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX Aug 23: San Antonio The Korova, TX Sep 11: Moorhead The Garage Bar, MN Sep 18: Ramona MainStage Nightclub, CA Sep 24: San Jose RockBar Theater, CA Sep 25: Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA Sep 26: Las Vegas Counts Vamp’d, NV Oct 01: Monsters Of Rock Cruise, NV Feb 22: Shredders From There Deep Cruise, FL