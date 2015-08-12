Lynch Mob issue video for Testify

Lynch Mob have released a video for their track Testify.
The song is taken from eighth album Rebel, due on August 21 via Frontiers Music Srl.
Vocalist Oni Logan says: “This song to me is very traditional in its approach, but electrified with its heavy riff guts and blues all rolled up in grease. A testimonial soulful song. The walk we all must go on is a long and winding road as mentioned in the lyric.”
The band are currently on a North American tour.
Rebel tracklist
01. Automatic Fix 02. Between The Truth And A Lie 03. Testify 04. Sanctuary 05. Pine Tree Avenue 06. Jelly Roll 07. Dirty Money 08. The Hollow Queen 09. The Ledge 10. Kingdon Of Slaves 11. War
Lynch Mob tour dates
Aug 15: Milwaukee Wisconsin State Fair, WI Aug 21: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX Aug 23: San Antonio The Korova, TX Sep 11: Moorhead The Garage Bar, MN Sep 18: Ramona MainStage Nightclub, CA Sep 24: San Jose RockBar Theater, CA Sep 25: Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA Sep 26: Las Vegas Counts Vamp’d, NV Oct 01: Monsters Of Rock Cruise, NV Feb 22: Shredders From There Deep Cruise, FL