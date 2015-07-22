Lynch Mob stream Jelly Roll

Lynch Mob have released a stream of their track Jelly Roll.

It’s taken from George Lynch and co’s eighth studio album Rebel which will be released on August 21 via Frontiers Music.

The follow up to last year’s Sun Red Sun is available to pre-order through iTunes, with those buying ahead of launch getting instant access to the track along with Automatic Fix and War.

Joining guitarist Lynch in the lineup are vocalist Oni Logan, drummer Scot Coogan and bassist Kevin Baldes. They’ll take to the road across the US in August in support of the record.

Earlier this year Lynch released Only To Rise with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet.

Rebel tracklist

Automatic Fix 2. Between The Truth And A Lie 3. Testify 4. Sanctuary 5. Pine Tree Avenue 6. Jelly Roll 7. Dirty Money 8. The Hollow Queen 9. The Ledge 10. Kingdom Of Slaves 11. War

Aug 05: Wapakoneta Route 33 Rhythm & Brews, OH

Aug 06: Columbus Ohio State Fair, OH

Aug 08: Raleigh Southland Ballroom, NC

Aug 15: Milwaukee Wisconsin State Fair, WI

Aug 21: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Aug 23: San Antonio The Korova, TX

Sep 11: Moorhead The Garage Bar, MN

Sep 18: Ramona MainStage Nightclub, CA

Sep 24: San Jose RockBar Theater, CA

Sep 25: Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Sep 26: Las Vegas Counts Vamp’d, NV

Oct 01: Monsters Of Rock Cruise, NV

Feb 22: Shredders From There Deep Cruise, FL